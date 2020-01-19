Vega Baja Regional Football Roundup





CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ 4-0 win at CF Atletico Algorfa

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ gained an important 4-0 victory away at CF Atletico Algorfa on Saturday in the Valencia 2nd Regional – to go second in the table – as they push for promotion.

Kanales, A. Narva and A. Gomez got amongst the goals at the Polideportivo Municipal Juan Carlos, Algorfa, against seventh placed CF Atletico Algorfa in G14.

Bigastro CF got the upper hand against CD Dolores in a five goal thriller, gaining a 3-2 away win. Torrevieja CF maintained a top six place, with a 2-0 win at UD Horadada ‘B’.

In the 1st Regional G8 second placed UDF Sax took a point away at sixth place CD Cox, in a 3-3 six-goal encounter.

CF Popular Orihuela, fourth bottom, ground out a point in a 1-1 draw at home against fifth place CF Esp. li-Ici.

Callosa Deportivo CF, fourth bottom, held third place Hondon Nieves, to take a point in a goalless draw. In a bottom of the table clash, second bottom Monovar CF and third bottom Alguena CF, drew 0-0.

Caption: CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ – push for promotion continues.