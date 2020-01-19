The Leader Newspaper Edition 799





A major step forward for the people of Cabo Roig with the placement of the first two defibrillators to be procured through the recently established appeal. The two have been sited in the Cabo Roig Inn and Smiling Jacks.

In Orihuela on Saturday the biggest protest march to hit the streets for many years as almost 20,000 demonstrators demanded linguistic choice in schools and centres of education following the imposition by the Valenciana Generalitat of the Law of Autonomous Multilingualism, the new regulations on teaching Valencian in schools, introduced by the Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà.

Protests also took place in many other towns and cities across the region.