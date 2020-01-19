Referee abandons match after a debacle involving both sides. !!!





Daya Nueva 1 – 0 Montesinos

Daya faced the league leaders Montesinos on Saturday in the 2nd Regional Football League and needed to do much better than they did in the reverse fixture.

The early signs were encouraging for the home side. They became a whole lot better on twelve minutes when Daya scored following Mateo’s trade mark long throw which fell nicely to Sardi who made no mistake with his well struck shot. On twenty minutes Montesinos had a good effort well saved by Soriano in Daya’s goal.

It was now turning into a very exciting game with both sides committed to all out attacking football. On twenty eight minutes Soriano again saved well, this time from a free kick as the visitors pushed forward desperate for the equaliser. On forty minutes Braulio’s free kick almost sneaked in to double Daya’s score. So just the one goal in it at the break, but what a great half it had been.

More of the same at the start of the second half with the visitors trying to up the tempo.

Then on fifty six minutes a flashpoint as a Montesinos player was red carded. This caused mayhem and in the general pushing and shoving a Montesinos player was pushed/knocked to the ground.

This caused the pushing and shoving to turn more violent and the referee had no option but to take the players off and abandon the game.

It was such a pity it ended like this as it had been a great game of football up until then. Both sides were guilty of that melee. We will have to wait to see if the result of 1-0 to Daya stands.

Daya Dave, Team Sponsor: Segurlab