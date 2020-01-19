Make 2020 a visionary year





Every year the same mantra is chanted, “New Year New Me” but what does that actually mean for our health? Perhaps a new diet and a gym membership, or finally signing up to that fitness class. There are, however, other parts of our health that can get neglected, which is why Specsavers Ópticas is urging people to look after their eye health this New Year.

While it is important everyone has their eyes tested regularly to spot signs and symptoms of any underlying problems, there are some more unusual things to spot and take action on to help keep your senses healthy.

Get some sleep

The New Year is definitely a time for catching up on some well needed sleep. Do you ever feel your eyes twitching from time to time? These uncomfortable and distracting spasms are known as myokymia and can often be caused by a lack of sleep.

Francisco Jurado, store director and optometrist for Specsavers Ópticas in Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia, says: ‘It’s essential that we all get enough sleep as it gives our bodies an opportunity to rest – including our eye muscles, which will help to stop them from twitching.’

Have a cry

Now the festivities have come to an end it’s natural for us to feel a little down. But rather than hold back the tears, let them flow freely as this is not bad at all for your eyes.

Francisco says: ‘When we don’t have enough tears to lubricate our eyes they can become dry and irritated and we can even start to get slightly blurred vision. Tears are so important as they can wash away foreign matter that might come into contact with your eye and they also help reduce the risk of eye infections.’

Go for a walk

That new gym membership could do more than you think. Not only is exercising good for your overall health but it’s good for your eyes too. Francisco says: ‘Studies have shown that regular exercise, such as walking, can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration by up to 70% and it can also decrease the risk of age-related cataracts too.’

Eye Care Hub

At Specsavers Ópticas, we’ve also just launched a new Eye Care Hub for expats who have moved to Spain.

We appreciate it can be a struggle to get the right information when moving over – especially with the added language barrier. To provide support and advice, the Hub contains a range of useful information to help arrange eye care in Spain. Whether you need to find out how to use your prescription aboard, need to find an expat-friendly optician, or just need to know about protecting your eyes from UV rays, the Hub has a wealth of information available to you.

Visit the Expat Hub at www.en.specsavers.es/expat-eye-care or visit your nearest Specsavers Ópticas to get your questions answered and have a complete eye test. You can find them in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia on the Costa Blanca. Visit www.specsavers.es for more information.