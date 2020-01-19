Evening of Variety and Dance





Order your tickets for a great evening of entertainment with a variety of dance produced by Sue Gibson and performed by her and some of her Suzi4fitz ladies from her fitness and dance classes.

The show is compered by the fantastic Graeme Mykal who will also be performing some of his excellent magic and illusions on stage.

The ladies have been working hard rehearsing their moves and are looking forward to performing on the two nights Thursday 12th and Friday 13th March at Los Montesinos Music School Auditorium. Show starts at 7pm and doors open from 6.30pm.

Tickets are 8 Euros and 10 Euros

Tickets can be ordered by phoning 623 339 046 or by email—’tickets.suzi4fitz@gmail.com’

Or facebook page ‘Suzi4fitz Show “Let´s Dance”

Tickets can be collected from las Ramblas Golf Club (Ring to arrange a time ) or collected on the door of the Theatre on the night

This is the 3rd show from Suzi4fitz in Los Montesinos. Please come and support us as the proceeds are going to be donated to Social Services to hand out much needed vouchers to families who need some help at Christmas 2020.

So far the group have donated 9000 euros from the proceeds of their 3 shows and other charity events. Last year the bulk of the donation was used to buy two hospital beds and 3 walking frames along with the food vouchers.