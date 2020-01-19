Costa Blanca’s Alicante-Elche airport closed in wake of forecast storms





Debris on the roof at Alicante-Elche airport from huge fire pauses security measures

By Andrew Atkinson Leader EXCLUSIVE

Alicante-Elche airport will be closed from Sunday, January 19 at 1pm, until 1pm on Monday, January 20, in the wake of storms forecast.

Issues have arisen, following debris remaining on the roof at Alicante-Elche airport from the huge fire this week, that affected over 40,000 people, with flights cancelled or diverted.

AEMET has declared the maximum level of red – for rain and wind – in the Valencian Community, leading to Alicante-Elche airport closing.

People scheduled to fly are advised to check with relevant airlines for additional information.

Problems have arisen with hundreds of passengers affected – not only with flights – but also with arrangements to pick up or drop off hired cars at Alicante-Elche, with alternative points being Murcia and Valencia.

Airlines have scheduled buses to those affected to reach Alicante-Elche airport from other airports in the wake of diversions.

Information has been advised by Alicante airport staff and confirmed by Murcia Airport staff, confirming preparations for flight diversions.

With the weather forecast set to be severe in certain regions within the province – with winds of up to 100km – action has been put in place.

“We have received the information quite early and airlines will send out instructions,” said a spokesperson from Seguro Parking, who have a base at Alicante-Elche airport.

AENA has liaised with the airport authority, highlighting security measures, learned from the fire on Thursday January 16, with no flights to or from Alicante-Elche, during the 24 hour period, 1pm Sunday to 1pm Monday, January 20.

Today, Sunday, 114 flights are scheduled from 1:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, Monday, 76 flights are scheduled until 1:00 p.m. The airlines and Aena will try to reprogram their schedules from other airports in the network.