Three years ago, almost to the day, January 18, 2017 – it snowed in Torrevieja and across the Vega Baja regions.

And – with the temperatures set to drop over the weekend and into next midweek – snow falling hasn’t been ruled out!

Following temperatures into the mid-20s over December and into the new year, forecasters are now predicting a cold, blustery, wet snap to hit.

And that could be bad news for the Vega Baja region’s farmers – with vast fields of fruit and vegetables ready for harvesting.

Although the chances of snow hitting the area are remote, El Tiempo Torrevieja say it is possible: “The prediction is the possibility of seeing snow fall in Torrevieja – and the Vega Baja -between Sunday and Monday.

“Some maps give that possibility (pictured). In principle, and analysing the situation, we believe that the level would not go down so much.

“The possibility of it happening is very, very low – but it is still there,” said a spokesperson from El Tiempo Torrevieja.