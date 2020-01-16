



The first two defibrillators raised through funding from the Cabo Roig Appeal were presented on Thursday night to Ger and Flash, the proprietors of Smiling Jack’s and The Cabo Roig Inn where they will be sited, for the benefit of the local resident population and visitors.

However before they can be put into use the staff of both establishments will need to be trained, something that will hopefully be achieved in the coming days by local trainer Jeff Knoxx, a former paramedic.

The appeal itself was only put into being at the end of October and already over 3000 euros has been raised enabling the purchase of the first two machines. This has been achieved with organised quiz afternoons, karaoke and a Hair and Nails fundraiser toward the end of last year.

Organisers Patti and Breda hope that the amount will be substantially increased on Sunday afternoon 26 January with an afternoon of music and fun at the Bushwacka in Cabo Roig. Hosted by Stevie Spit BEM the event will feature The Jersey Boys, Abba Elite and many more Costa Blanca superstars who are all providing their services absolutely free of charge. It gets underway at 12.30 and it really should be a wonderful afternoon.

The Group Founder Breda told me “It is our belief that defibrillators should be as common as fire extinguishers, cared for, and be readily available, with suitably trained individuals on hand in every bar. The two that we have presented this evening will be the first of many that we hope to provide.”

Patti said “The support we have achieved to date has been marvellous. Since we were put on the right path by Help at Home Costa Blanca, everybody has been so generous, showing just what a wonderful community spirit there is in Cabo Roig.”

Once the relevant bar staff have been trained further instruction will be made available to local residents on a first come, first served basis. Information will be published on the Appeal Facebook page which can be found by searching for Cabo Roig Defibrillator Appeal