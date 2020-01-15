Valencian Community Swimming Championship in Torrevieja this weekend

The Valencian Community Swimming Championship will take place in Torrevieja this Saturday, January 18. It will be held in the municipal pool of the Torrevieja Sports Palace.

The morning competition will get underway 08:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and afternoon session will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Over 250 swimmers will take place in the competition from clubs representing I-MAS Torrevieja y S.A.S C.N. Alfa Torrevieja, además de los clubes de natación con aletas Babel de Alicante, Elche C.N, Club Top Ten de Alicante, S.A.S. C.N. Benidorm y S.A.S. C.N. Alfa Ilicitano.

The purpose of the event is for swimmers to register their qualifying times for upcoming official competitions, at the regional, community, national and international levels, so there is no actual record being kept of finishing positions.

The times will be officially recorded and passed by the organising committee to la Federación de Actividades subacuáticas de la Comunidad Valenciana.

Racing will take place in the benjamín, alevín, infantil, cadete, junior, senior and master categories.