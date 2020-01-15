SAMARITANS IN SPAIN – CHARLIE’S STORY

Former star of hit show “The Only Way Is Essex” Charlie King, called Samaritans in 2011 when he was struggling with the demands of a highly stressful job, and the pressure to behave in a certain way:

“I grew up with my mum and sisters, dad wasn’t around so I didn’t really have a male role model.

“I knew I wasn’t really like a typical boy. Rugby and football didn’t appeal to me, I was more interested in singing and dancing and I never really had a proper girlfriend.

“My mum has a successful business, and from a young age I was thrust into a business world, I felt under pressure to do well and had to live up to high expectations.

“I worked non-stop, and became obsessive about the restaurant – I wouldn’t share responsibilities, and had to be there every waking hour. I was highly stressed and struggled with anxiety.

“I felt I had no purpose, I was lonely. I started to get really depressed. I had no male friends, or a girlfriend. I remember walking my dog, and my head feeling like it was going to explode.

“I reached the point where I felt I couldn’t go on, like there was no point in my existence. My family didn’t know what to do or say.

“This was when I first called Samaritans. Speaking to them really helped me to put my thoughts in order and gave me the reassurance I needed that everything would be ok. I called six or seven times in total.

“I also sought help through my GP, and joined a gym. Doing regular exercise gave me something to focus on.

“All these events made me realise I needed to become more open and let people into my life. I wish I had realised it is ok to be different, that I didn’t have to conform to a certain stereotype of how a man should be.

“I also realised the importance of living your life. Work isn’t significant in the bigger picture of things.

“I wish I’d talked about my problems at a much earlier stage. I realise that if I had spoken to someone I probably wouldn’t have got to the point where I was considering suicide.

“If I hadn’t called Samaritans, I honestly don’t know where I’d be today. I have my life to thank them for.”

Should you identify with any of these issues and want to talk to someone in complete confidence then why not give us a call. We are SAMARITANS IN SPAIN – You Talk We Listen.

Phone 900 525 100

Email pat@samaritansinspain.com

Or Send a Message to 634 325 906 to organise a WhatsApp call.