BY pdt

Benidorm and District branch of the Royal British Legion recorded a record total for the 2019 Poppy Appeal in their area.

The total was 22.298,57 euros!

Treasurer Trevor Bagnall, pictured with wife Pat, Membership Secretary, declared himself delighted with the result and congratulated the members who took out the boxes and poppies and those who attended counting day on their hard work and thanked all local businesses who took a box.