Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 13.1.20

Just the one point separated our top two ‘runners and riders’ in Monday’s ‘Change Partners’. First past the post, with 80 points, were Ron Luffman, Nora Betts, Hendrick Oldenziel and the bookies favourite ‘Albert’.

The ‘going’ was certainly firm for Wednesday’s dreaded Medal round. With a carryover from last week, John Shervell was the only player to score a two today and so scooped in excess of 50 euro into his nose bag!

With a nett score of 71 Graham Murray had a ‘photo finish’ on countback from Trevor Pullyblank and Lindsay Forbes (despite a Fetlock injury) had a good workout coming in third with 73.

I managed to fall before the third fence and DNF’d along with a few others from the field.

This week’s words of wisdom come from none other than A.A.Milne who remarked, ‘Golf is so popular simply because it is the best game in the world at which to be bad’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell