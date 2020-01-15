Ex-FC Barca handball coach-Euro Cups winner Xesco Espar FFCV speaker

SPORTS coach Xesco Espar will be the speaker at the XLIII edition of the Football Coaching Day, organised by the Technical Committee of Coaches of the FFCV.

Espar, former coach of FC Barcelona Handball team and winner of four European Cups, will give a presentation entitled ‘Planning and leadership: Mental and emotional control of the team’.

The Coaching Day will be held on January 24 at the Fundació Bancaixa de València Cultural Centre.

In his first season as coach of Barcelona’s Handball team, Espar won the European Cup, and went on to win the Spanish League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Spanish Cup.

After the presentation, the Technical Coaches Committee will distribute the awards to the coaches, corresponding to the 2018-2019 season.

The Federació Valenciana de Fútbol is the Football Association that has organised football competitions in the Valencian Community, since 1909.

Places to attend the Espar conference are limited, until the capacity is completed, and registrations must be made via the website: www.ffcv.es