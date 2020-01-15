Blessing of Animals in Orihuela and Orihuela Costa

‘San Antón (Saint Antonio Abad) is the Patron Saint of animals and although it is commemorated on January 17th, this festival will take place on the following Sunday, January19th.

It is the first festivity of the year and, it will take place in Orihuela in the San Antón suburb, at the foot of the mountains, next to the Palm Grove of Orihuela, of Arab origin.

You can enjoy different activities, such as the mass, a procession, parades, fairgrounds, ‘San Anton sweets’, ‘palm heart (Palmito)’, ‘corn nougat (Turrón de maiz)’ …

After the Mass, according to the tradition, the blessing of animals will take place. Another important activity is the famous national charlatan contest, in which the talent and speech (talk) they use to sell their products are valued.

At the end of the day, following the tradition, too, the ‘raffle of the sow’ takes place: a sow with its piglets is raffled and the money raised goes to social works.

On the same day, the Royal Order of San Antón delivers its annual distinction to the people or institutions that have distinguished themselves for their contribution for the benefit of Orihuela. This year it will be given to the people who, like heroes, helped all the neighbours of Orihuela and la Vega Baja area, last September 2019, when the floods took place’.

On the following links you will find more information about this festivity:

www.ordensananton.com

https://www.orihuelaturistica.es/orihuela/web_php/index.php?contenido=descripcion&id_boto=4056

FREE BUSES FROM ORIHUELA COSTA (stopping in Entrenaranjos and Torremendo)

Sunday, 19th January:

Departure: at 10 am from Mercadona roundabout in Playa Flamenca.

Return: at 5 pm from Recinto Ferial Los Huertos, in Orihuela.

Further information and seat bookings at the Tourist information office Orihuela Centro or on the following telephone numbers: 96 530 46 45 or 96 530 27 47.

In the afternoon, people will have the opportunity to take part in a city tour, the Monumental Route. Which is free. If you are interested, please, contact the numbers above.

PROGRAMME ORIHUELA COSTA

This year you will also be able to enjoy the different activities of the San Antón festival on the Orihuela Costa at the Ecumenical centre, C/ Calle Diamante. Registration will cost 1 euro which will be donated to a local pet shelter.

12 noon: Blessing of animals.

12:30 pm: Dog show

1:15h pm: Pets contest.