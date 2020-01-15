Alzheimers donation from Campoverde Theatre Group

Campoverde Theatre Group Donate 300€ to the Alzheimer’s Society Torrevieja
Following the very successful supper show, Supper on the West End the Campoverde Theatre Group were delighted to present a cheque for 300€ to the Alzheimer’s Society, Torrevieja. David and Lorraine Whitney accepted the cheque on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to their hearts. Campoverde Theatre Group is all too aware of the devastation Alzheimer’s disease has not only for the individual but also on their family, friends and support groups.
The members of the Campoverde Theatre Group are very busy rehearsing for their next production, Crazy Little Thing Called Love which will be staged at the Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras on 20th to the 22nd February. The show takes a light hearted and humorous look at love from teenage crushes to meeting that right person to relationship tensions, finally concluding that the phrase Crazy Little Thing Called Love is totally correct.
The story of love is portrayed through song, dance and some very funny sketches. The show has great music that will have the audience singing along to, and Jo Rich has again penned some very original sketches that highlight the funny side of relationships.
Following our popular formula, Crazy Little Thing Called Love will be another supper show where patrons can enjoy a one course meal plus an evening of entertainment. Don’t miss out, tickets can be reserved by phoning Maureen on 966 789 587 or mobile 603 273 364 or calling in to The Olympia Bar and Restaurant Mil Palmeras.