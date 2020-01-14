New LET Tournament Announced in Sweden

Kristianstads GK in the south of Sweden will become the venue for the Creekhouse Ladies Open, a new Ladies European Tour (LET) event in 2020. The four day tournament will be played September 3-6 featuring a field of 126 professional women, competing for a €400,000 prize fund.

The tournament will not only be the first of its kind in Sweden since 2015, bringing a full field of professional women golfers from all over the world to Swedish soil, but it will also provide up-and-coming stars with the chance to compete against the best. By broadcasting the tournament live to millions of viewers across the globe, it aims to inspire new generation young golfers and promote the rightful value that women’s golf has.

The event is arranged in collaboration with title sponsor and promoter Creekhouse Management, with the natural goal to help drive and support women’s professional golf in Sweden. Pelle Krüger, Managing Director of Creekhouse Management, said: “There is great momentum in women’s golf and we are excited to work closely with the Ladies European Tour and the Swedish Golf Federation to support and ‘give back’ to all the great Swedish women professionals that we have and that still keeps coming.”

But for the organiser of the event, it is about more than just the golf tournament. Pelle adds: “Working closely with Kristianstads GK on this brand new event is something we have been talking about for quite some time. It is in their DNA to be inclusive and connect with the local community as well as with guests from all over the world.

I guess it has to do with Åhus being a waterfront summer town where this comes naturally. We want to make this golf event an experience that goes beyond golf, for and together with the visitors. The event should be a place that puts smiles on faces, whether that is by watching high calibre golf, doing something exciting with your family, or just hanging out with friends in a vibrating atmosphere.”

Following the LET and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) joining forces to drive the growth of women’s professional golf in Europe, it felt natural for the partnership to support Creekhouse Management to bring back Sweden on the LET map.

Alexandra Armas, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the LET, said: “It’s the perfect time for us to add a new and exciting tournament in Sweden as we build a stronger schedule and take the tour to the next level. Sweden is a hotbed of golfing talent in Europe and this event will allow fans to see our players’ incredible skills, flair and drive first-hand.”

Kristianstads GK in Åhus is one of the oldest courses in Sweden with a long tournament history. In 1986 it hosted Kristianstad Open, a Ladies European Tour event featuring stars like Liselotte Neumann, Helen Alfredsson and Laura Davies. It has since taken on a European Championship and numerous satellite tour events for both women and men.

With new owners since some years, the course has made a remarkable change and is now ranked one of the top courses in the Nordics. Deciding to yet again take on the highest level in Europe is a natural development.

Carl-Henrik Dahlqvist, Marketing Executive and Partner of Kristianstads GK in Åhus, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Ladies European Tour back to Kristianstads GK again after 34 years. We are looking forward to stand host for a great international golf tournament and world class experience for all parties involved and to show women’s professional golf at its best on our challenging golf course.”

For information about Creekhouse Management and the event, please visit: https://creekhousemanagement.com/clo2020

For information about Kristianstads GK in Åhus, please visit: http://kristianstadsgk.com/en/