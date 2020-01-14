Everton and Roma among clubs interested in Elche midfielder

Everton are one of a number of clubs that has registered an interest in Elche 21 year old midfielder Gonzalo Villar. Others are said to be Roma, Atalanta and Juventus

The youngster, who hails from Murcia, began his career in Elche’s youth system. He progressed to Illicitano, the Elche B team before moving to Valencia’s B side. Two seasons ago he moved back to Elche since which time he has eased his way into the first team having now made 20 appearances in the side in central midfield from which he has scored 0ne goal.

However with less than 18 months of his contract still to run Elche must now be considering about either renewing his contract or moving him on to another club for a fee.

The Spanish press reports that AS Roma have already submitted an offer. That’s thought to be for around €3m, but Elche have a problem because of a ‘sell on clause’… Valencia are due 80% of any future sale price. They also have the right of first refusal.

It is thought at this stage that Everton are still to make a firm offer but with Elche unlikely to pick up very much more that 600k from any move, and hoping to push up the table from their 7th league position, it is hardly in their interest to let the youngster go.