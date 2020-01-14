Euromillions results and lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, 14 January 2020, draw 1285

The Euromillions lottery results and winning numbers are published shortly after each Euro millions draw which takes place in Paris at 21:00 on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

The Euro millions jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €90 million.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 are:

21, 25, 29, 39, 44, 08*, 09*

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw, including details of the winning Millionaire Maker numbers for the main countries, are published shortly after the draw has finished.

