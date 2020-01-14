Cost of Torrevieja 3 Kings celebrations 316,568 euros

The bill faced by the City of Torrevieja for the organisation of Christmas events and street decorations in the town centre is almost as spectacular as the lighting.

The parade, the nativity scene and the “traditional” events that have been ongoing in the city streets for a month will cost at least 316,568 euros.

The most costly events were those of the Three Kings parades in Torrevieja and La Mata which set the PP administration back 138,173 euros which had the company of José Luis Bernabeu running all the way to the bank, especially as neighboring Orihuela spent a similar amount with the same company.

The only tender submitted for the street lighting came from the local firm Radiluz who were duly awarded the contract which we are told cost 101,850 euros.

The third largest outlay was for the assembly and disassembly of the municipal nativity scene that has occupied a section of calle Maldonado next to the Town Hall for almost a month and a half: a mere snip though at 42.0000 euros. The tender process was put in place last November but it now seems that there is no trace of the award procedure although the contract went to the same company that has been providing the scene for many years.

Activities in Constitution Square, workshops, games and activities for children was handled by Cocomun SL at a cost of 16,400 euros while a further 18.125 euros was paid to Lifestyle & Media for the gastronomic fair on the Vista Alegre promenade.