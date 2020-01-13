Sex offender arrested 10 years after rape of 81-year-old woman

Civil Guard agents have arrested the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault committed in January 2009 to an 81-year-old woman in the vicinity of the Alginet cemetery (Valencia), according to a statement released today.

The man, who was arrested on 8 January, is 41 years of age and following his appearance in court he has been remanded in provisional detention. The arrest took after the gathering of a DNA sample collected from the victim.

The alleged rape took place in January 2009, in the town of Alginet, when the victim was returning home, after her daily visit to the local cemetery.

The perpetrator approached the woman, in an orange orchard, forced her to lie on the ground, where he threatened her with death before tearing off her underwear and committing the rape.

Following the attack the victim walked back to her house and asked her neighbours for help.

At the time the agents obtained the victim’s underwear, from which the aggressor’s DNA was extracted. His profile was entered in a database, but it was only at the beginning of this year when positive were shown.

On January 3, the Department of Biology of the Civil Guard Criminalistics Service reported that the male profile identical to the samples had been identified. Five days later, the EMUME team of the Organic Judicial Police Unit of Valencia arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of rape.