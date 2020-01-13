Can You Identify this Car in High Wycombe?

Thames Valley police are appealing for information that could lead to them identifying the driver of a car involved in a fail-to-stop incident in High Wycombe.

The incident occurred at 10:35 p.m. on 27 December on Oxford Road near the junction with Bridge Street and the Arriva bus depot.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered a broken leg after the car reversed into him at a pedestrian crossing.

A video has been released which shows the incident in full, including the car in question.

If you have any information which could help police identify the driver, you are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 43190403323.