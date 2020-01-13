By Andrew Atkinson

Almoradi are to stage two concerts this week in aid of the victims of the Gota Fria flooding that occurred in September 2019.

The benefit concerts festival for the victims of the flood – the biggest on record in over a century – that devastated parts of the Vega Baja, will take place at the Teatro Cortés de Almoradí.

The festivals, with tickets priced at 5€, are on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, that will feature innovative local artists, raising money for the flood victims.

Caption: Almoradi concerts in aid of Gota Fria victims.