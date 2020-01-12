Sporting San Fulgencio fightback against Racing San Miguel

By Andrew Atkinson

C.F. Sporting San Fulgencio came from 2-0 down to ground out a point in a 2-2 draw against Racing San Miguel C.F. in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Visitors, Racing took the lead, prior to Sporting central defender Victor Berenguer sustaining injury. Following a defensive error the visitors capitalised, when netting, to lead 2-0.

Valero and Antonio Lopez netted crucial goals, to give Sporting a share of the points, but they remain in the relegation zone. Racing jump to fourth, from sixth place.

CF Castalla thumped seven past CF Popular Orihuela, in a 7-2 win, in a bottom half of the table clash in a nine-goal encounter.

A landslide of goals flowed like confetti at a wedding in the 2nd Regional, with Bigastro CF bagging 11 goals against visitors Atletico Crevillente, who netted a consolation goal, in a 11-1 defeat.

CF Bigastro went third in the race for promotion. Atletico Crevillente sit second bottom.

Caption: C.F. Sporting San Fulgencio fightback against Racing.