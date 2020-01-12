Quesada Bowls Club

After the festivities of Christmas & the New Year we started 2020 off by playing the Premier 20-20 knockout against La Siesta on 3 Kings Day.

At home Terry Morgan got the first points on the board with a fine win in the singles 21-8, Chris Brazier & Jason Prokopowycz won 24-13 in the pairs and the fours of Chris Bowles, Kim Bowles, Steve Hibberd & Trevor Voisey clocked up a brilliant 32-6 win.

Away at La Siesta George Carnell & Alan Barton in the pairs won 23-12 while Allen Bowen, Colin Highland & Paul Parkes took the triples 20-12. An overall win of 10-6 and a shot difference of 46 shots put us into the semi final against Greenlands – date to be confirmed.

On Wednesday we hosted Greenlands in the Winter League. Winning on 3 rinks & taking the overall for 8 points. Winning teams were George Carnell, Brian Trinder, Tony Lale & Trevor Voisey 19-14, Terry Morgan, Sandra Heath, George Skinner & Peter Morgan 24-7, Mel Highland, Joe Riley, Pearl Houghton & Jason Prokopowycz 27-6. Our Berleen team of Allen Bowen, Linda Armstrong, June Moss & Di Riley also won 29-12.

Friday we visited San Luis to play the postponed match from December in the Winter League. Fortune wasn’t in our favour & unfortunately our only winning rink was Terry Morgan, Sandra Heath, George Skinner & Peter Morgan 20-12.

With the South Alicante & Southern leagues commencing from Monday 13th it will be back into full swing. As well as the leagues, we are also coming towards the semi final stages of our club competitions with all remaining quarter finals to be concluded by Sunday 19th.