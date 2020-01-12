Leader Virtual Edition 798

With the announcement that Ribera Salud will not have it’s management contract of the region’s health facilities extended it looks as though the Valencian Minister for Public Health, Ana Barceló, has all but put paid to the possibility of a second medical centre being built in Orihuela Costa.

The head of the Elche Fire Station, Alberto Martín, has pointed out an increase in the number of rescues and forced entry’s that firefighters are having to make into properties and homes due to people falling, people who are immobilised and all too frequently, people who are dead people and a pet owner in Daya Nuevo has warned of a poisoning attempt after scotch eggs were stuffed with poison – and left in her garden.