LAS SALINAS PETANCA  CUP & PLATE

The 1/4 Finals have now taken place. In the Cup Rincon del Pedro leaders in Division 3, entertained Los Bandidos from the Premier League. This was my first visit to Rincon in Guardamar, a match which had so many good players, Rincon was soon being tested losing 2 of the opening 3 games, they settled down winning 2 games to level the match. The Bandidos all-round strength proved too much as they went onto win the remaining

3 games and the match by 6-3. Carlos Samper was outstanding for the Bandidos his immaculate shooting earned 3 wins EL LIMONAR V FRANCO JUSTIN. An interesting tie the hosts all Swedish with plenty of experience, up against the top French team, it was the visitors who took a 3 point lead on the newly laid pistes. El Limonar fought back to win the 4th game. and the sixth with Swedish Icon Henri Patron and Catarina Carapi working hard his family were supporting well. Franco Belgas Justin clinched the match with a 6-3 hard-earned victory.

SAN MIGUEL V ROCAJUNA. The hosts were up against a very strong Premier League team who ran out winners by 5-1 no disgrace here.

FRANCO BELGAS DALTONS V ROCAJUNA DEVILS. Both teams play in Division 1. The Visitors started well with the first win only for the Daltons to take the next 2 games they then took control winning by 6-3, this was probably better than expected.

LEAGUE PLATE.

DANISH DYNAMITE entertained Amigas Belgas 2 from Division 3, this was a closely contested match which went to the Danish team by 5-4. TORRE BEARS V BLAGUL 3. this was a closely fought match which ended 5-4 to Blagul 3. The strong favourites to win the plate Los Bandidos 2 visited Peacocks Blue and ran out winners by 6-3. The final match between Los Altos Diamonds and Blagul 2 went to the hosts by 5-1.

The League Cup & Plate are Sponsored by SANCHEZ BUTRON.

Roger Seymour