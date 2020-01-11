TEAM GEORGE WIN THE MONTGO TEAM ACCUMULATOR.

Today 10th January Montgo played a team competition sponsored by Ingrid & Ruth. The weather was very kind to us as the rain only appeared for a few minutes.

Our winners were Ingrid Grossmann, Ruth Strasser, George Braddick and Richard Fox with a total of 117 points, second place went to Dirk Knappe, Nigel Siddall, Roy Jones and Alan Lowans with 105 points.

There were 2 nearest the pins on the 3rd won by Stella Fox with 4.47m and the 16th won by George Braddick with 2.49m. We had no twos today.

Next week we are playing at Alenda our sponsor is Richard Fox. This a change from our normal fixture as Oliva Nova are hosting the re-scheduled Final of the Circuit Seve Ballesteros a 3-day professional event.