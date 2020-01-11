San Miguel Bowls Club – By Gail Willshire

Happy New Year to everyone. I wish I could say San Miguel had a good start to the year. However, three Winter League matches were played this week and the results were not what we had hoped.

On Wednesday 8th January San Miguel welcomed San Luis and finished with 6 points a piece, 86 shots to 83. The highest winning rink came from James Cutting, Bob Graham, Gail Willshire and Fred Willshire who won 23:10. However, the highlight of the day belonged to Brian Miller, Don Whitney, Lin Miller and Mary Dyer who gained a hotshot on the 8th end – a rarity in the Winter League! The Berleen team were winning up until the 16th end when the wheels came off slightly. However, despite the result they still remain top of the table.

Thursday saw a rearranged game from 18th December played at La Siesta. We always find this a tricky rink to play on and were only able to come away with 2 wins, level on shots – 76 each. Still on a high from their result the previous day, the highest winners were Brian Miller, Don Whitney, Lin Miller and Mary Dyer, 20:11.

The last game of the week was another rearranged home match against Monte Mar. I think the team must have been tiring at this point as wins came on just two rinks and the overall shots were missed by 3, 78 to 81. The best of the bunch that day were Allan Patterson, Val Collier, Carol Broomfield and Stuart Hemmings who won 22:11.

A reminder that the Wasps sessions take place Wednesdays 1:30 for 2:00 – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow. Due to the popularity of the Wasps, first time bowlers are now asked to attend an initial coaching session on Tuesday afternoons, starting at 1:45.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965720461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965020492.