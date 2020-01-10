The R&A and European Tour To Help Drive New LPGA-LET Joint Venture

Two of golf’s leading organisations have committed to support the growth of women’s professional golf through the newly formed LPGA-LET partnership

The R&A and the men’s European Tour have committed to help the newly formed joint venture between the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the Ladies European Tour (LET) in its efforts to significantly grow playing opportunities, financial incentives and television exposure for women’s professional golf in Europe and around the world.

As well as providing financial support and leveraging other assets they manage, the bodies will each have one seat on the new LPGA-LET Joint Venture Board of Directors.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “Building a strong and sustainable Ladies European Tour is fully consistent with the aims of The R&A Women in Golf Charter. We support the vision of the LPGA-LET joint venture to create significantly more opportunities for women and girls to pursue their dreams in golf here in Europe and to inspire future generations to take up the sport. We look forward to working with the LPGA-LET team as a board member of this important venture.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said, “The European Tour has already had the opportunity to host events involving LET members and we’ve seen their talent and drive first-hand. Looking ahead to our 2020 schedule, we have added another new and exciting co-sanctioned event with the LET in Sweden and are pursuing similar opportunities in other markets.

The women professionals bring a different dynamic and fan base to the game – all of which improves our sport – and we look forward to building a strong women’s professional presence through this new collaborative approach.”

While the LPGA might have been the first organisation to reach out to the LET in an effort to create an even stronger entity, LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan always knew he could count on the support of others. “It’s exciting to see so many stakeholders in the game give their attention and their support to rebuilding a stronger women’s professional tour in Europe,” said Whan. “This significant commitment by The R&A and the European Tour is an immediate, important endorsement of the vision for the new LPGA-LET partnership.”

“Great businesses typically start with great leadership teams,” said LET Board Chair Marta Figueras-Dotti. “Adding leadership from the LPGA, The R&A and the European Tour to our newly formed board is a recipe for success. I can’t wait to get started!”

The commitment and engagement of The R&A and the European Tour provides more velocity, energy and expertise to help the newly formed LPGA-LET partnership. It’s an exciting time for golf – when top organisations not only look out for their own interests but are also compassionate enough to help support others that are trying to achieve similar results for the women’s game.