The importance of trusting your doctor

There are few professions more trusted than that of doctor. It’s expected that every poll on the topic will see them come out at the top.

But what might be unexpected is that there’s a good reason for you personally to trust your doctor. Doing so could see you do better with treatments.

More successful treatment

According to studies, you’ll have more success with treatment if you trust your doctor than if you don’t. You’ll be more likely to follow the recommended treatment plan, try new drugs and share important medical information, among other benefits.

These are all contributing factors towards higher levels of success when it comes to treatments. When you have a trusting and open relationship with your doctor, you’re more likely to think that they have your best interests in mind and that they want the best for you.

Find a trustworthy doctor

If you haven’t got a trusting relationship with your doctor, you might want to find a new one. There are a number of ways of doing so, but a recommendation can be the best one. This could be from friends or family or even an online search.

It could also be a good idea to vet the doctor for any instances of medical negligence they may have been responsible for. They may also have been wrongly blamed for what went wrong, but this could see their confidence take a knock. This could then result in them not being at their best when you need them. Practice histories could be an important factor to consider when you start looking for a new doctor.

Get to know them

Once you’ve narrowed down your options for a new doctor based on recommendations and any other factors important to you, the next step is to meet them. You can look at this initial meeting or check up as a sort of interview, but remember to be courteous. If you decide that this is the doctor for you, it’s important to start off on the right foot.

A recent survey of physicians found that the number one thing patients can do to receive better care is to be courteous and respectful. If you’re looking for a better relationship with your doctor, treat them as you’d like to be treated yourself.

Trust goes both ways

Don’t forget that trust has be shared between the two of you. Trust has to be built and you can contribute to it by following treatment plans and taking the medication that’s been prescribed in the right way.

If there’s anything you can do to make your doctor’s job easier – which will ultimately help you – then make sure you do it. This could be keeping a record of how you’re taking your medication and the symptoms you’re experiencing. You might also want to stay offline while going through a treatment plan. There is so much incorrect or irrelevant information online that it could start to cloud your opinions, which could then see you at odds with your doctor.

Choosing the right doctor is one thing, but making sure you can continue a trusting relationship with them is another. Keep in mind that your physician needs to trust you just as much as you need to trust them and you should see that relationship flourish.