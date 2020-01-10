NOTRE PARI TO EDGE BURROWS IN KEMPTON LANZAROTE

By Andrew Atkinson

Notre Pari, trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Barry Geraghty and Burrows Edge, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by J. McGrath, are tipped to battle it out in the Unibet Lanzarote Handicap at Kempton on Saturday, where the going is soft, good to soft in places.

Murphy, who took out a trainers licence in 2017, after spending four years under the wing of Gordon Elliott in Ireland, saddles selection Notre Pari (2.40) a winner at Aintree on December 7, over 2m 4f.

The Unibet Listed Class 1 race over 2m 5f sees J. P. McManus owned Notre Pari in action, ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Burrows Edge, a faller four out at Ludlow on December 18, over 2m 4f, is tipped each-way, in a bid to bag the £25,000 winning purse.

Tight Call, Northofthewall, Gortroe Joe, Lucy Turner, Canyon City, Vive Le Roi, Eragon De Chanay, Larkbarrow Lad and Echiquier are amongst runners going to post.

CANDY LOOKS TASTY

At WARWICK, where the going is soft, good to soft, Kimberlite Candy (3.00) and Darlac, are tipped each-way in the 3m 5f handicap Class 1 Chase, with a winning bag of £42,000 up for grabs.

Kimberlite Candy, trained by Tom Lacey and ridden by R. P. McLernon, carries 11st 4lb, priced at 6-1; with Colin Tizzard trained Darlac, 10st 10lb, under Robbie Power, priced at 10-1.

PHOENIX TO RISE AT LINGFIELD?

At LINGFIELD Phoenix Dawn (12.50) a Class 3 winner in 2018, drops to Selling Stakes company. Priced at 20-1, selected each-way, with Luke Morris in the saddle.

Richard Kingscote rides Freedom And Wheat (12.15) ew. David Elsworth trained Lady Dancelot (1.25) with Hayley Turner up, is tipped to win. Red Mist (2.00) trained by Simon Crisford with Jack Mitchell on board, third at Ripon in May 2019, is tipped to win.

Phil Dennis is booked to ride Lady Alavesa (2.35) tipped each way. Mrs Upjohn (3.10) trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Holly Doyle is selected to win the Ladbrokes Nursery Stakes, over 1m.

Ed Dunlop trained Gottardo (3.40) ridden by 7lb claimer Miss Sophie Smith, is selected each-way, carrying 8st 13lb.

ALMUFTI PALMER-MITCHELL CHELMSFORD RAID

At CHELMSFORD’S evening meeting Jack Mitchell travels from Lingfield, booked to ride Hugo Palmer trained Almufti (5.45) tipped to win the Bet totetrifecta 1 mile Handicap race.

Itsmybirthday (4.15) trained by Archie Watson; Asdaa (4.45) trained by Mark Johnson and ridden by Joe Fanning, and Xian Express (5.15) are tipped to win.

Paul Cole trained Rotherwick (6.15) ridden by David Probert, a distance winner, is tipped to land the 1m 2f Bet toteswinger Handicap.

Cat Royale (6.45) each-way; duo Poppy May (7.15) 7-1, and course and distance winner Kylukey, 12-1, are selected each-way in the Classified Stakes over 6f.

