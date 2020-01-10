Kirby trained Little Bruce wins North Yorkshire Grand National

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby trained Little Bruce was successful in the North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick on Thursday under jockey Tommy Dowson.

“Little Bruce was a brave winner of the Watt Fences North Yorkshire Grand National for his proud owners, the GPS Partnership,” said trainer Philip.

“It will go down as a memorable day, for Tommy and all our team,” said Philip, based a Green Oaks Farm stables, Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Little Bruce (15-8 favourite) backed from 2-1, bagged the winner’s purse of almost £15,000 in the 3m 5f race.

Little Bruce pushed along before three out, to lead at the last, and stayed on to gain a 3 lengths win, ahead of Sumkindofking, with Chase The Wind a further 6 lengths behind, third.

Stablemate, Gordalan, finished third under Dowson, at 28-1, in Catterick’s Juvenille Hurdle over 1m 7f, cut from 33-1.

L’attendue, under Dowson, finished fourth in the Novice Handicap Chase over 3 miles 1 furlong.

Philip also saddled Mr Carbonator to finish third at Newcastle, under jockey Ben Curtis, in the Betway Handicap over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

Caption: Little Bruce: North Yorkshire Grand National win at Catterick, under Tommy Dowson.

