Henderson Top Notch at Kempton

By Andrew Atkinson

Top notch trainer Nicky Henderson is out to prove just that – saddling Top Notch in the Unibet Chase at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob, Top Notch (2.05) is 4-5 favourite to land the 2m 4f Class 1 race, with a winning purse of £34,000. Paul Nicholls trained Frodon is deemed a threat to thwart Henderson.

Henderson saddles Fraser Island (12.20) with Nico De Boinville up; Saint Xavier (12.55) trained by Nicholls; Sammy Bill (1.30) trained by Oliver Sherwood, with Leighton Aspell up. (2.40) see article Notre Pari.

Fingerontheswitch (3.15) trained by Neil Mullholland, is noted in the C2 Unibet Handicap Chase over 3m.

Tipped each-way Fingerontheswitch, 6-1, having raced in Class 1 company, receives a whopping 2st 4lb from top weight On The Blind Side, trained by Nicky Henderson, with Nico De Boinville up.

Henderson saddles Never Adapt (3.45) ridden by Barry Geraghty, tipped in the C3 32Red Handicap hurdle over 2 miles.

