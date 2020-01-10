Hawk High to scalp Wetherby bookies?

By Andrew Atkinson

Hawk High (2.15) owned by three-times Aintree Grand National winning-owner Trevor Hemmings, is out to scalp the bookies at Wetherby on Saturday.

Trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by Brian Hughes, Hawk High is tipped to win the Wetherby Handicap Chase over 1m 7f.

Ten-year old Hawk High, who has raced in Class 1 company, returns to Wetherby after finishing second at the west Yorkshire track on December 27.

Coconut Splash, No Regrets (12.30) ew. Annie Mc (1.05) trained by Jonjo O’Neill; Dhowin (1.40). Sakhee’s City (2.50) ew trained by Philip Kirby, with Sean Quinlan up.

Above Board (3.25) ew. Miridadi (3.55) trained by Hugh Morrison and ridden by Jonjo O’Neill jnr, tipped to win.

