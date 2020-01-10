Channon on the ball at Warwick?

By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon is hoping for better luck – in a bid to score with Hold The Note (1.50) at Warwick on Saturday – after pulling up at Kempton last month.

Ex-England and Southampton striker Channon-trained Hold The Note (12-1) tipped each-way, with J. Burke up, was badly hampered, prior to being pulled up on Boxing day.

Manor Park each-way (12.40), Joke Dancer (1.15), trained by Sue Smith, with Danny Cook up; Harry Senior ew (2.25). 3.00 (see Kimberley Candy/Darlac article).

Jonjo O’Neill saddles Tedham(5-1) (3.35) in the C2 Pertempts Hurdle Handicap, over 3m 1f, with Nick Schofield up; with Henry Daly trained Flashjack (12-1) both tipped each-way. Diamond River (4.00) ew.

