Campoverde Theatre Group Donate 500€ to HELP Vega Baja

Following the very successful supper show, Supper on the West End the Campoverde Theatre Group have presented HELP Vega Baja with 500€ towards helping victims of the recent flooding, many of whom are still without homes or home basics like electro domestics, bedding etc. The terrible flooding of the Vega Baja region happened shortly before the production and the cast and audiences dug deeply to help the victims of this disaster.

The members of the Campoverde Theatre Group are very busy rehearsing for their next production, Crazy Little Thing Called Love which will be staged at the Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras on 20th to the 22nd February. The show takes a light hearted and humorous look at love from teenage crushes to meeting that right person to relationship tensions, finally concluding that the phrase Crazy Little Thing Called Love is totally correct. The story of love is portrayed through song, dance and some very funny sketches.

Following our popular formula, Crazy Little Thing Called Love will be another supper show where patrons can enjoy a one course meal plus an evening of entertainment. Don’t miss out, tickets can be reserved by phoning Pat on 626 772 256 or calling in to The Olympia Bar and Restaurant Mil Palmeras