Spain News: Man attempts to murder wife by locking her in house and setting fire to it

Following a marital dispute in the small Spanish town of Castilleja de la Cuesta in the province of Seville, a man has attempted to murder his wife by locking her in the family home and setting fire to it.

The crime took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The wife was heard screaming for help by one of her neighbours who contacted her son. The neighbour and her son ran to the property where they were met with resistance from the husband at the front door. The son of the neighbour pushed the man out of the way, kicked down the door, and rushed into the burning property where he found the man’s wife screaming to be let out. The son grabbed the man’s wife and pulled her out of the burning building. She was burned and her hair had been scorched by the flames. She was also coughing violently.

The emergency services were called and it did not take long for the fire brigade, ambulance service, and local police to arrive at the scene. The husband was put into handcuffs by the police and the fire brigade set to work to contain the blaze at the property. The woman was treated by the ambulance service for burns and sever smoke inhalation and was taking to the local hospital.

The husband has now been held in custody and charged with attempted murder. He will appear in due course.