Costa del Sol: Spanish female driver loses control of car and crashes through guard rail

A female driver from Spain had a lucky escape when her car, a Peugeot 206, went skidding through a guard rail and plunged more than six meters down a hillside.

The car accident occurred at around 09:00 in Calle Pedreta, Manilva, on the way down to Sabinillas. The woman was driving her Peugeot 206 when she crashed through the barrier on a slippery stretch of road which many locals have said is a dangerous blackspot.

One woman took to social media and said, “I have lived in this area for many years and it is a dangerous blackspot for drivers when the road is a little wet. Cars drive through here at such speed and this is just an accident which has been waiting to happen for some time now.”

A neighbour contacted the emergency services who arrived at the scene. They were able to free the lady from the car and took her to hospital where she was treated for minor cuts and bruises, a damaged knee, a cut lip, and a lucky escape.

The vehicle will be recovered within the next few days and an assessment of the damage will be made by her Spanish car insurance company.