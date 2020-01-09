Costa del Sol News: Marbella council extends help to homeless in San Pedro Alcantara

The Ayuntamiento of Marbella confirmed that it will reopen the Immediate Care Centre in San Pedro Alcantara. The center for homeless people will be managed by the Red Cross.

The council is committing €450,000 to the Red Cross to manage the Immediate Care Centre and another center in Marbella. Homeless people will be able to have showers, eat food, do their laundry, and seek psychological and basic medical attention.

Until now all of this has been undertaken by the HIV/AIDS charity Concordia.

The Immediate Care Centre in Calle Fantasia was shut down four years ago but according to the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, there is a renewed obligation to help the homeless people. The center should be fully operational by February.