RECALLS AFTER SERIOUS ALERT OF TOXIC POISONING!

Candles could lead to toxic poisoning and asphyxiation

By Andrew Atkinson

Candles that could lead to toxic poisoning and asphyxiation are amongst a plethora of item recalls in a serious alert.

A serious alert has been issued in the UK, following candles with wood wicks, sold with different scents. The country of origin is the USA.

Major outlets in the UK have alerted the dangers of the recall items – that could well now be in SPAIN for Christmas presents.

TKMaxx have acted quickly after candles, with the risk of Asphyxiation, due to chemical releases an excessive amount of smoke, were sold.

A person could inadvertently breathe in the toxic smoke, which might lead to poisoning or asphyxiation through carbon monoxide exposure.

The company recall page is: https://www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/product-recall-home-candle

The following notice has been issued by the European Commission: Alert number: A12/00041/19. Candles with Wood Wicks. Type/number of model: 138160, 138666, 138677, 138723, all scents across the DW wood wick candle range.

Children’s clothes, hot water bottles, candles and sauces are among the other items you should stop using following a plethora of recall alerts made.

Items recalled are from various supermarkets and retailers that include Matalan, TK Maxx, Superdrug, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Waitrose.

If you have purchased items please check if any were bought as Christmas presents.

Trading Standards UK has issued recalls for nine different product lines in January, 2020.

A Matalan spokesman said it: “It has come to our attention that the Elsa Light Up Jumper is not suitable for children under three years old due to small parts included in the jumper.

“As a precaution we are immediately recalling the age 2-3 version of this jumper which is intended for use by a child under three.”

Superdrug B. Hydrated Hyaluronic Acrid Spritz are being recalled. A spokesperson said: “Superdrug has taken this decision as we have been made aware that peppermint has been mistakenly added to a batch of the product.

“We take transparency of our product ingredients and labelling very seriously so have begun an investigation into how this happened and will reintroduce B. Hyaluronic Acid Facial Spritz back to our shelves in 2020.

“If you have bought Superdrug B. Hydrated Hyaluronic Acid Spritz and have an allergy or intolerance to peppermint, please do not use this product and instead return it for a full refund.”

*To see if you have purchased any of the recall items, please go to the relevant websites for further information.