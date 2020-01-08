Quirónsalud Torrevieja is officially the best hospital in the Province of Alicante

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has been ben voted as the best hospital in the province of Alicante according to the fifth edition of the Hospital Excellence Index (IEH) 2019, published every year by the Institute of Governance and Applied Economics, while for the 5th consecutive year, it’s sister hospital in Madrid, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital, of the Quirónsalud Group, has been nominated as the best Hospital in Spain.

Within the Community of Valencia the Hospital Quirónsalud de Torrevieja has moved up from the fourth to the third position.

The objective of this award is to reward excellence, innovation and social welfare amongst hospitals and consolidate health as one of the basic pillars of the Welfare State.

The index analyses public and private hospitals and measures excellence based on the results and perceptions of over 2,000 professionals working in the centres or in their environment.

The results consider the total number of services offered in the centres and focus on their quality and assessment. Hospital excellence means the sum of quality of care, hospital service, well-being and patient satisfaction, innovative capacity, personalised attention and efficiency in the management of resources, as well as it’s commitment to the sustainability of a public, free and quality health system.

This recognition consolidates Quirónsalud not only as the one with the highest volume, but also as the private health group with the highest quality in Spain, obtaining the status of “excellent”.

This continued excellent evaluation of the Quirónsalud hospitals, confirms a new incentive to improve the treatment and treatment that the professionals give to the patients.