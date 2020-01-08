Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 08 January 2020

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards. The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Irish Numbers for the latest draw are:

02, 05, 13, 31, 42, 44, Bonus 35*

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

03, 07, 21, 23, 35, 43, Bonus 26

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

09, 11, 12, 21, 36, 40, Bonus 15

The winning raffle number is:

5946

No-one won the Irish lottery jackpot this evening so there will be another rollover. This will be the 9th rollover! The jackpot prize for this evening was € 5,145,889. The jackpot prize for Ireland’s next lotto draw is estimated to be around € 5,600,000!

The next Irish Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, 12 January 2020. The next Irish lotto jackpot and full Irish lotto prize breakdowns are published shortly after the draw has completed.