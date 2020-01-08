Iran launches missiles at US base in Iraq in “fierce revenge” for assassination of Qassim Soleimani

Iran has launched a number of missiles at a US base in Iraq in “fierce revenge” for the assassination on Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad a few days ago.

The missiles have targeted the al-Asad US airbase. The Pentagon confirmed the attack earlier this evening.

"At approx 1730EST on 1/7, Iran launched at least a dozen ballistic missiles against US military &coalition forces in Iraq. It's clear these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least 2 Iraqi military bases hosting US military &coalition personnel at Al-Assad & Irbil.. — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) January 8, 2020

Following the attack, the Pentagon confirmed that it would be taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of it’s personnel.

As we evaluate the situation & our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect & defend U.S. personnel, partners, & allies in the region." — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) January 8, 2020

The White House confirmed that Donald Trump, President of the United States, had been briefed and that the situation was being monitored closely.

Reports said al-Asad base was hit by six surface-to-surface missiles. This follows from threats made earlier in the day from the secretary of Iran’s national security council, Ali Shamkhani, who said that 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered.

Ali Shamkhani told the Tasnim news agency: “The 27 US bases that are closest to Iran’s border are already on high alert; they know that the response is likely to include medium-range & long-range missiles.”

In response to the Iranian threats, Donald Trump told the press at the White House earlier today, “We’re totally prepared. And likewise, we’re prepared to attack if we have to.”

There have been no reports of casualties or major damage.