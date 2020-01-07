The European Parliament will vote on Brexit on 29 January

On 20 December, the United Kingdom Parliament approved the bill of the European Union withdrawal agreement when the members of the House of Commons voted by 358 votes to 234 that the bill sponsored by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, pass to the next parliamentary procedure, the committee stage, where it can be amended before its final approval.

However, in order for the exit agreement approved between Brussels and London to enter into force, the ratification of both the European Parliament and the Westminster Parliament is necessary.

The European Parliament vote will therefore take place just two days before 31 January, the expected date of Brexit, on the first day of a reduced plenary session which will be held in Brussels between January 29 and 30.