Shockwaves sent through Spain as viral video of young girl playing on the ledge of a multi-storey building brings the internet to a standstill

The internet nearly crashed this afternoon when footage of a young girl playing with death emerged. The six year old was seen walking backwards and forwards along the fifth floor ledge of a high rise apartment block in Tenerife. The child seemed completely unaffected by her actions suggesting that it may not be the first time she had done this.

This is absolutely terrifying to watch. Apparently recorded in Tenerife… I always try to book ground floor rooms when on hols with the kids.. you can see why pic.twitter.com/Vxlps0aoYJ — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) January 6, 2020

The video went viral and has received thousands of comments and shares.

Most of the people reacted to the footage with disgust and condemnation of the parents who, they argued, had not paid any attention to the welfare of the child. At least one person said that they would report the incident to the local authorities.