Craft Market in Jávea Port

For several years running the Javea Port shopkeeper’s association and Amata – the regional craft association – have been working together to organise a small but select craft market every Saturday and Sunday morning on the promenade near the Port.

The market opens at 11 am when artists and crafts people set up stalls to show what they have made with love, care and attention to detail. It’s all their own work – nothing imported, nothing made in a factory and nothing just strung together using bits and pieces bought in a craft shop.

All in all a nice way to spend a Saturday or Sunday morning. Stroll along the Paseo Marítimo, have a drink or a little nosh at one of the many cafés, enjoy the view out to sea and mountains and then have a look at what all these creative people have produced, often to the live music of guitarist Victor Hugo.

Once you’re in the Port of Jávea, you can have a look at the famous Virgen de Loreto church, built of concrete in the shape of a big ship. Or visit the Casa del Cable (Cable House). This building stands on the site of the original Casa del Cable, the official telegraph-station that, back in the 1860’s, connected the Spanish mainland with Ibiza by means of a 100km long cable over the sea bottom.

At present it houses a series of interesting art exhibitions. It is only a few steps from the craft fair and opens both Saturday and Sunday mornings (10 am till 1pm).

The stalls are open from 11 am till 2 pm and you can find the exact location on Google Maps, looking for Craft Fair Jávea. They also have their own page in Facebook: feriaartesaniajavea.

For more information, also in English, you can phone 639 979 678 and for photographs of the markets that Amata organises you can visit their web site www.amata.es