The lead of course revolves around 3 Kings and the multitude of parades and events that were held locally over the weekend but it’s the news of a second medical centre for the Orihuela Costa that grabs the headline.

Featured on page 2 the story was broken on Monday by Councillor Galiano, formerly employed as a nurse in the Orihuela Costa clinic, who says that land will soon be identified to build the new facility, with a promise of funding from the 2020 annual budget.

Image: Helen Atkinson