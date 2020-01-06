Kylie Minogue and family donate $500,000 to Australian “heartbreaking bushfire” firefighting efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family have donated $500,000 (£265,000) to various charities including Red Cross Australia as bushfires continue to rage through Australia.

She shared news of her donation on Instagram alongside a snap of herself taken during a visit to Australia in 2019.

She wrote next to the snap: “Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time.

“Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking.”

“As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required,” she continued.

“Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires.

“With love, The Minogue Family.”