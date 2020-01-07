Tragedy on Spain’s Costa del Sol as young German driver killed in horrific car accident

A 24 year old German man has been killed in a fatal crash on the A-7 motorway near Nerja. The young man dies yesterday afternoon on the Day of the Three Kings in Spain.

The crash took place at kilometer 299, a point where the A-7 motorway passes through Maro.

At around 16:30 several calls were made to the 112 emergency hotline informing the emergency services of the incident involving the BMW car which, it is thought, crashed into the guardrail at speed. Police, Firefighters, and the Ambulance Service rushed to the crash site but when Paramedics arrived at the scene they immediately pronounced the man dead.

The identity of the man has not been disclosed but police reports confirm that he was from Germany and was on holiday in the Costa del Sol at the time of the crash.