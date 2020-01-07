Saturday 4th Jan saw the Torrevieja U3A Stroller Group kicking the New Year off with a visit to San Javier. The group comprising about 30 members convened in a local car park and then set off on the short walk towards the main town square. On their way there they were confronted by Santa on his sleigh, together with 4 reindeer.

They had presumably stopped for a coffee break on the way back to the North Pole! After this meeting the group proceeded on their journey to the square where they were able to admire the marvellous Belen scene created there.

The layout was extremely well laid out but unfortunately, town hall workers were also present, assembling a stage together with all the paraphernalia needed for the arrival of the 3 Kings the following day.

It was not possible to walk all the way around the display so nobody was able find the hidden man who is assumed to bring good fortune to anyone who spots him. Better luck next Christmas.

After a coffee and a natter in a local restaurant, the members returned to the car park to make their journey home. The visit, although very short, was enjoyable and everyone is now looking forward to the next stroll.